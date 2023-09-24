Driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Elgin OPP
A resident from Chatham-Kent is without a licence for the next month after police clocked them allegedly travelling 173 km/h in Elgin County earlier this week.
According to a post on social media from OPP West Region, on Sept. 17 Elgin County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling more the double the speed limit on Talbot Line, in Dutton-Dunwich.
The driver was clocked in at 173 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, police said.
As a result, a 36-year-old resident of Ridgetown was charged with stunt driving and drive while suspended.
The driver had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days.
