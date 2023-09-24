London

    • Driver charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Elgin OPP

    OPP stopped a resident of Ridgetown, Ont. for allegedly stunt driving in Elgin County on Sept. 17, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region) OPP stopped a resident of Ridgetown, Ont. for allegedly stunt driving in Elgin County on Sept. 17, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region)

    A resident from Chatham-Kent is without a licence for the next month after police clocked them allegedly travelling 173 km/h in Elgin County earlier this week.

    According to a post on social media from OPP West Region, on Sept. 17 Elgin County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling more the double the speed limit on Talbot Line, in Dutton-Dunwich.

    The driver was clocked in at 173 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, police said.

    As a result, a 36-year-old resident of Ridgetown was charged with stunt driving and drive while suspended.

    The driver had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days. 

