Dreamcatcher Foundation Gala honours trailblazing Indigenous leaders

    The 18th annual Dreamcatcher Foundation Gala honoured trailblazing Indigenous leaders with an awards ceremony Thursday night in Caledonia, Ont.

    The Dreamcatcher Charity Foundation (DCF) has been supporting Indigenous Youth in Ontario since 2004, with over $23 million dollars to date.

    "We do funding for youth sports, arts, culture and health sector. We also have a big tutoring program right here in Six Nations, that we are very proud of," said DCF Executive Director, Aidan Rasalingam.

    The evening featured a celebration of Indigenous culture with a performance by Six Nations Women Singers, Fawn Wood and Notorious Cree James Jones.

    "Dreamcatcher is a charity and it's by Indigenous people for Indigenous people. We try to give our next generation the best chance to succeed," explained Indigenous Leader, Bryan Porter.

    During the gala, five Dreamcatcher Award recipients were honoured for their accomplishments in the sectors funded by the charity.

    Among them, professional hockey player Jordan Nolan, actress Jessica Matten, health and wellness coach Shayla Oulette Stonechild, Curt Styres and Phil Monture.

    According to DCF, 100 per cent of the event proceeds will go directly towards supporting the aspirations and dreams of Aboriginal youth. 

