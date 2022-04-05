Drag queen royalty performing in London

Some major names in the drag performance community are performing at London’s Centennial Hall Tuesday night.

The ‘WAR On The Catwalk’ live drag show is touring throughout Canada with drag performances from Canada’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants including, Miz Cracker, Priyanka, Icesis, Jimbo, Kylie Sonique Love, Crystal Methyd, Heidi N Closet, Olivia Lux and Kandy Muse.

CTV London's Jaden Lee-Lincoln is on location and will speak with some of the performers on CTV News London at 6 p.m.