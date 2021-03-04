LONDON, ONT. -- Dozens of students walked out of class Thursday morning at Central Secondary to protest a plan to switch the school to the semester system.

Central remains unique in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) in that it doesn’t follow a semester system but instead uses a Day One/Day Two model.

The students are protesting the switch arguing that the current system allows for Central’s ability to draw students from a wide region.

Denise Goens, parent and Central parent council member was at the protest and said they were not consulted about the change.

She says roughly 80 per cent of the students come from out-of-area.

Speakers at the student led protest included a mix of parents, students, former students, and retired teachers.

More to come…

With reporting from CTV's Sean Irvine.