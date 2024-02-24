Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter

More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer.

Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.

A proactive fundraiser since a life-altering workplace incident left him paraplegic in 1999, Wayne immediately decided to help a new cause.

That’s how the Wayne MacDonald Charity Bonspiel was born. Its proceeds support blood cancer research at the London Health Sciences Centre.

The event, taking place at the Ilderton Arena, features not only curling but a charity auction and dinner.

But what is missing is Wayne himself.

Just before the tournament, he was selected for a stem cell transplant at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.

Jerry Prosser stepped up to organize the Wayne MacDonald Charity Bonspiel as its namesake undergoes cancer treatment. The event is being held in Ilderton, Ont. on Feb 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“Wayne has gone through his stem cell, and he is going through his chemotherapy right now,” said his curling friend Jerry Prosser. “We’re hoping to have him back in London sometime next week.”

Prosser and other friends, including David Schultz, immediately stepped up to ensure the bonspiel went ahead as Wayne undergoes treatment.

Both men are impressed by the support Wayne has received.

“To see the caring of the people is amazing,” shared Schultz.

“We have people coming here, from not only London and Ilderton but from places like Ingersoll. It’s great,” added Prosser.

Although the tournament concludes on Saturday, supporters wishing to help Wayne raise money for blood cancer research in London can do so on the following website.

Curlers participate in the Wayne MacDonald Charity Bonspiel in Ingersoll, Ont. on Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)