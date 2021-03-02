MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting just three on Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 6,194 cases, with 5,913 resolved and 183 deaths, leaving 98 active cases.

Elgin and Oxford counties now have a total of 2,540 cases, with 2,391 resolved and 67 deaths, leaving 82 ongoing cases.

There are ongoing outbreaks at five seniors' facilities in Middlesex-London and one in Elgin-Oxford.

Vaccinations for seniors over the age of 80 will begin in Middlesex-London on Saturday, while SWPH is working to prepare its vaccination locations, with shots expected to begin on March 15.

Here is where the cases stand in the rest of the region based on the most recent publicly available data, with no new deaths reported:

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 30 active, 1,430 total, 1,356 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 12 active, 703 total, 689 resolved, two deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 22 active, 1,340 total, 1,268 resolved, 50 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 73 active, 2,115 total, 1,996 resolved, 46 deaths

The province reported fewer than 1,000 cases for the first time in a week, with, 966 new infections and 11 deaths.