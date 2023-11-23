Downtown London seeks council’s support to end 'downward spiral'

A letter to city council from Downtown London, Ont. doesn’t sugar coat the challenges facing the business district.

But it also includes a call to action.

“This is a time to regroup, refocus, and develop a more-fulsome vision and plan and fully commit to its implementation for the next 15 years and more to reverse the downward spiral of the heart of our city,” Downtown London’s Executive Director Barb Maly and Chair Scott Collyer wrote.

“We do need to have these smart and sometimes difficult conversations about the things that are happening in our downtown,” Collyer told CTV News.

Collyer and Maly want council to direct city staff to aid in the development of a long-term visionary blueprint for the downtown to ensure all stakeholders are working towards a common goal.

“It was actually the millennial plan in 1998 when we had our last visionary strategy,” Maly explained.

“I think we need to have a step back look at things from a social perspective, from the economic [perspective],” Collyer added.

Twenty-five years and a pandemic later, the challenges causing vacancy in the core include:

Health and homelessness

Lack of foot traffic

Modest return of office workers

The letter also calls on council to support a Core Area Business Case in the upcoming 2024-2027 budget that includes, “investments needed to avert downtown commercial tax assessment melt.”

The city is bracing for an estimated $3.2 million reduction in property tax revenue stemming from declining commercial assessment values in the downtown.

Tax projections predict another reduction in 2024.

Downtown London urges creating a dedicated (and accountable) Core Area Business Unit within the ranks of city staff to be responsible for creating and implementing the foundational work of the new long-term strategy.

Other downtowns that have benefited from dedicated teams of municipal employees include Calgary, Kitchener, Brampton, and Hamilton.

“There are a lot of great things downtown, but I do not believe we’re fully taking advantage of all those great assets that we have,” asserted Maly.

“What is the downtown that we actually want to see?” asked Collyer. “Not just at the end of this term of council, but you know, 2040 or 2050.”

Council will consider Downtown London’s letter at a meeting on Nov. 28.