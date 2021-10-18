Downtown crash leaves pedestrian critical: London police
London police say a pedestrian remains in hospital in critical condition after a collision in the downtown core on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Waterloo Street and Central Avenue around 9 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officials say an adult male driver was northbound on Waterloo when his vehicle struck a man who had "stepped into the roadway against a marked crosswalk in his direction, just north Central Avenue."
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
London Top Stories
-
LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year-old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
'He lied': Iraqis still blame Colin Powell for role in Iraq war
For many Iraqis, the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the UN Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
House swept away by floodwaters amid heavy rains in India
Dramatic video from India's state of Kerala this past weekend shows a house being swept away by strong river currents amid heavy rainfall in the area.
Kitchener
-
Ontario logs 373 new COVID-19 cases as province launches vaccine QR code
Ontario has logged 373 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the province's new enhanced vaccine certificate becomes available to all residents.
-
Three charged after reports of shots fired in Guelph parking lot
Three people have been charged after a firearm was reportedly shot during an altercation in a Guelph parking lot over the weekend.
-
GO train makes first trip through Stratford with launch of new line
Stratford residents now have a new way to travel to Kitchener and Union Station in Toronto.
Windsor
-
Hold and secure lifted at Holy Names high school after possible weapons investigation
A hold and secure has been lifted at Holy Names high school, but Windsor police are still investigating a nearby incident involving possible weapons.
-
69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.
-
Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Tecumseh, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a stop in Tecumseh, Ont., on Monday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County rolling out new waste collection program with changes to pickup schedule
Simcoe County is ready to roll out its new waste collection program next month with new bins, a new service and a four-day schedule.
-
Vaccine QR code now available as province hints at lifting 'more public health measures'
Residents across Simcoe Muskoka can now download their enhanced COVID-19 vaccination certificates if they have had both doses.
-
Barrie grandfather $100,000 richer after lottery win
A shift in his regular lottery routine proved to be a good decision for one Barrie man who brought home his biggest winnings ever.
Northern Ontario
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail for at least two weeks
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | LRT to remain out of service for at least two more weeks
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Ottawa hits major COVID-19 vaccination milestone
Ottawa Public Health said on Monday that 90 per cent of residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received at least one dose.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Pest control company reveals 'rattiest' cities in Ontario
The biggest pest control company in the country has unveiled its list of “rattiest” cities in Ontario and the results may leave you feeling uneasy.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Quebec announces $280-million plan to improve services for homeless population
Quebec is investing $280 million over the next five years to improve services for the province's homeless population, including $10 million set aside for services specific to women.
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
Atlantic
-
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year-old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
-
Viewing platform opens at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia with eye to improving safety
A large viewing platform was officially opened Monday near the postcard-perfect lighthouse at Nova Scotia's Peggy's Cove.
-
Dartmouth, N.S. school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak
A school in Dartmouth, N.S. will be closed this week due to COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, one death since Friday
Manitoba is reporting 247 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
-
Manitoba approves COVID-19 booster vaccines to First Nations people living on reserve
Manitoba public health officials are now recommending a third COVID-19 shot for First Nations people living on reserve.
Calgary
-
Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
'Have I made a huge mistake?': Nenshi reflects on his time as Calgary's mayor and decision not to run
In the months since Naheed Nenshi announced he would not be running for a fourth term, he says he's been reflecting on his 11 years in office and the direction the city will take next.
-
Kananaskis Conservation Pass revenue brings in millions, area improvements underway: province
The government of Alberta says a Kananaskis Country user fee implemented in June is already having a positive impact on the area.
Edmonton
-
It's election day in Edmonton: What you need to know
Edmontonians will elect a new mayor and council today.
-
Financial toll of COVID-19 pandemic weighing heavily on Albertans: survey
The fourth-annual BDO Affordability Index released on Monday indicates rising inflation and housing costs have prevented Albertans from being able to save for their retirement.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Edmonton woman wins $7M lottery
A woman from Edmonton is elated after clinching the Daily Grand top prize draw on Sept. 30.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
'Out of the Rain' youth shelter opens in Victoria
A seasonal shelter has reopened for young people in Victoria who have nowhere to stay during the region's coldest and wettest months.
-
Victoria police seek missing man, 50
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing from the city for over three weeks.