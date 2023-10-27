Downtown banners honour war veterans in Woodstock, Ont.

The City of Woodstock has taken its campaign to honour veterans to its downtown streets.

Poles in the downtown core have been adorned with more than 60 banners featuring the images of veterans who served in war that have since passed.

The city’s parks and recreation department worked with the local legion and the Woodstock Navy Club to come up with the names.

Families of veterans supplied the photos.

Woodstock Manager of Special Events Kristen Brodhagen told CTV News London it’s a small way to pay tribute to those who served.

“It’s such a rich part of our history as a city and a country and really the world. So it’s really just a small way to really embrace our history and to teach the youth, and especially locally, kind of putting faces to the memories of people who have served,” she said.

The banners will be on display in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign, which runs until Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.