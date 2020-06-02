Advertisement
Dowler-Karn raises $18,000 for local COVID-19 relief
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 3:51PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Local fuel company Dowler-Karn Limited has raised $18,000 for local COVID-19 relief.
Funds raised by staff members were matched dollar-for dollar by the company.
Money will be going to various food banks across the region, the Salvation Army and the United Way.
Dowler-Karn has offices in Windsor, Sarnia, Chatham, St. Marys, Tillsonburg, and St. Thomas.