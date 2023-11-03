'Dont ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow.
A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard says players will now boycott all games and practices.
This comes after a third party investigation of misconduct allegations cleared head coach Candice Moxley.
The players feel it was not transparent and biased and are demanding a second investigation by an outside party.
The school parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson after several allegations of sexual harassment by the players.
Calls are growing to scrap plans for a prison needle exchange program (PNEP) at a federal institution in Agassiz, B.C., following the second fatal overdose of an inmate there in a matter of days.