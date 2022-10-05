Do you know this woman?
London police are hoping the public can help identify a woman in relation to a hate-motivated investigation.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police say a woman entered a store in the area of Fanshawe Park Road west and Hyde Park Road and was greeted by an employee.
According to police, the woman made racial comments and spat at the employee before being escorted off the property.
The woman police are looking for is described as white, approximately 50 years old, shoulder length blonde hair and thick framed glasses.
Anyone with information or who may recognize the woman is asked to contact police.
