Do you know this man? He’s wanted by Sarnia police for an alleged assault
Sarnia police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault investigation.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2024, police said the victim was entering the common area of his Queen Street apartment complex when three people who he didn’t know tried to follow him inside.
Police said that the victim asked them (two men and one woman) if they lived there or if they were visiting. They were allegedly evasive with their answers, and refused to say why they wanted access to the apartment complex.
Police said the victim refused to allow them inside, and when he attempted to prevent them from entering, he was struck in the face and fell to the ground.
The suspects then fled the area.
The victim received minor injuries.
Police are looking to identify the male in the above photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Ryan LeBlanc at 519-344-8861 extension 183.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
Kellogg's CEO faces backlash for saying people should eat cereal for dinner to save money
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
'It was sickening': Victim's relative disgusted by Robert Pickton T-shirt sold by comedy group
The first time Lorelei Williams saw a T-shirt being sold by the Canadian comedy group Danger Cats, which depicts a grinning cartoon Robert Pickton and the caption “Over 50 Flavours of Hookery Smoked Bacon,” she couldn’t believe her eyes.
A shooting claimed multiple lives in a tiny Alaska whaling village. Here's what to know.
A shooting at a home in a remote Inupiat whaling village on Alaska’s northwest coast has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, but officials on Monday declined to offer more specifics, including the number of victims.
The 'Doomsday Glacier' is rapidly melting. Scientists now have evidence for when it started and why
The collapse of the 'Doomsday Glacier' could lead to catastrophic sea level rise, and now scientists say they've gained alarming insight into the fate of the rapidly melting glacier.
Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where non-binary student was beaten and later died
More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old non-binary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day.
Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future, French leader says
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that sending western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future after the issue was debated at a gathering of European leaders in Paris, as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds into a third year.
Buyer pays nearly US$4M for unopened hockey card boxes, hoping for the ones that will make it all worth it
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Concerns raised after video shows vehicle ignoring bus stop sign
Concerns about student safety are raised after a video shows a vehicle driving around a school bus with its stop sign out.
Windsor
-
Vollmer Complex pool reopens after deer break-in leaves behind hair and glass in the water
The pool at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle, Ont. has reopened after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.
-
Former United Way employee accused of stealing money appears in Chatham court
The woman accused of defrauding a Chatham charity out of more than $300,000 made her first court appearance Monday.
-
'It was nasty': Six months later, Essex County residents still fixing flooded basements
More than six months after hundreds residents in the Harrow and Colchester areas of Essex County endured massive amounts of flood waters, the cleanup continues for many.
Barrie
-
One dead after vehicle flips in ditch, submerges in water
One person has died after a vehicle flipped over in a ditch and became submerged in water in Innisfil early Monday morning.
-
Family gathers at Barrie courthouse as trial looms 3 years after fatal crash
The family of John Bull attended the Barrie courthouse on Monday, three years after the longtime auto repair business owner from Severn Township was killed in a crash.
-
Big vision using tiny homes to address housing shortfall
As municipalities across Simcoe County and beyond try to address what many leaders are calling a cost of living crisis, one local town is looking to take a 'bold' step forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter's health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Nipissing First Nation members protest plan to distribute Robinson Huron treaty funds
A vote in April will decide how much money from the Robinson Huron Treaty settlement will remain with the Nipissing First Nation and how much will be distributed to members.
Ottawa
-
Double standard with police response to protests 'couldn't be further from the truth': Ottawa police chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs is clarifying the actions of the Ottawa Police Service's response to last week's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary protests.
-
Here's what Ottawa's new police cruisers will look like
The Ottawa Police Service has unveiled its new cruiser design. Future police cruisers in Ottawa will be dark blue, with white vinyl patterns on the doors.
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
Toronto
-
'It's absurd': Toronto taxpayers face even-bigger bill as FIFA World Cup costs climb
Toronto’s cost of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to climb, with the latest price tag hitting $380 million -- $80 million more than the estimate in place when the city was named a host two years ago.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after firing energy weapon at patient hospitalized for mental health: tribunal
A Toronto-area police officer has been temporarily demoted after firing an energy weapon at a patient while their back was turned at a Brampton hospital.
-
Cyclist struck by 2 drivers in Scarborough dies in hospital
A cyclist who was struck by the drivers of two vehicles in Scarborough Monday evening has died in hospital, say police.
Montreal
-
LA Kings to play game in Salt Lake City free of taxpayer dollars before heading to Quebec
The LA Kings will play a 2024 preseason game free of taxpayer dollars in the bettors' favourite next city to get an NHL expansion team... and it's not Quebec City. The Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City.
-
Air Transat flight attendants say yes for the third time
Sixty-three per cent of Air Transat flight attendants in Montreal and Toronto have finally accepted the mediators' recommendation to renew their collective agreement.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls Legault government conservative, says province not investing enough in health care
While praising the pharmacare program that the New Democratic Party (NDP) was able to conclude with the Liberals, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called the Legault government conservative and criticized it for not investing enough in health care.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
-
Irving Oil president to step down as company undergoes strategic review
The president of Irving Oil is stepping down as the company undergoes a strategic review that includes the possible sale of the business.
-
Reaction mixed after P.E.I. population and housing plan announcement
Prince Edward Island's new population framework and housing strategy had a mixed reaction after it was announced last week.
Winnipeg
-
'Terrifying': Daycares discovering needles, weapons in Central Park
Inner city daycares that don't have their own outdoor space, rely on Winnipeg’s Central Park, so children can get out and play, but there are real risks in the park.
-
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
-
Person in unstable condition after house fire during police incident
The public was being asked to avoid part of St. Vital due to an ongoing police operation.
Calgary
-
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
-
New 'no stopping' signs on northwest Calgary street disrupting parking for residents
Residents on a street in the community of North Haven are raising concerns about “no stopping” signs that were recently placed near a crosswalk.
-
Step by step: Couple walking through every Calgary neighbourhood
To say Steve and Andrea Mauws have the travel bug would be an understatement. The couple moved to Calgary from Winnipeg in October 2021 and in just a few years they have already explored more of the city than some residents do in a lifetime.
Edmonton
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta man stabbed mother before he was shot by police: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man who was shot by police earlier this month had stabbed his mother.
-
Bonding program sees soldiers face off with Oilers alumni
Luke Zwaga and about a dozen other hockey players are getting a full Oilers experience as a part of the Soldier On program, which works with active and former military members trying to overcome mental and physical injuries.
Vancouver
-
Road-rage murder acquittal upheld due to 'egregious' conduct by B.C. homicide team
B.C.'s highest court has upheld an acquittal in a case where audio of an alleged road rage murder was recorded on a cellphone – finding the way the evidence was handled was an "egregious" breach of the law by police.
-
'It was sickening': Victim's relative disgusted by Robert Pickton T-shirt sold by comedy group
The first time Lorelei Williams saw a T-shirt being sold by the Canadian comedy group Danger Cats, which depicts a grinning cartoon Robert Pickton and the caption “Over 50 Flavours of Hookery Smoked Bacon,” she couldn’t believe her eyes.
-
Opposition pushing B.C. government for tax breaks at the pump
The Opposition hammered the provincial government Monday about affordability, pressing it to eliminate or reduce provincial fuel taxes — like other provinces, for example Manitoba — have done a measure not present in last weeks budget.