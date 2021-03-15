LONDON, ONT. -- 'Do not go back in.' That is the message from the London Fire Department after one person was taken to hospital following a fire Monday morning at a townhouse near Kipps Lane.

The fire was at a townhouse at 50 Country Lane off of Kipps Lane.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they were met with a working fire on the main floor of the home.

Three occupants in the home safely escaped, however fire officials reported that one person attempted to go back inside and found heavy smoke conditions.

That individual was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

However fire officials are using this case as an example of what not to do.

"Have a meeting place. Do not go back in, wait for the fire crews to arrive," said PC Kirk Loveland.

The damage to the unit has been set at $100,000.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

At this time there is nothing to indicate that the fire was suspicious.