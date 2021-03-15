LONDON, ONT. -- London fire officials are reminding the public to take care with pets around waterways and ice after rescuing a 'good boy' who got stuck in pond ice Sunday.

A video posted to twitter shows three members of the marine unit helping to rescue the dog who’s back legs sunk into a hole in the ice.

“Good boy Barry, good boy,” says someone on the video as the firefighters approach the dog.

The dog was quickly set free and released back into the care of its owner.

The public is reminded to stay clear of the ice and waters during this time of year as both are unpredictable with the changing temperatures and rising water levels.

Watch the video below: