'Disturbance' in downtown core yields loaded firearm: London police

A 19-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm and involved in a disturbance in the downtown core over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a business in the area of Carling and Richmond streets for a report of a disturbance involving a man with a possible handgun.

Police later located a suspect matching the description. The suspect ran away from police, but was arrested a short distance away without incident.

A search of the man yielded a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts of possession of a prohibited or restrict weapon or device

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device

Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Carry concealed weapon

Resist arrest

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Monday in connection to the charges.