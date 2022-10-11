Disruption at LHSC COVID assessment centre
The COVID-19 clinical assessment centre at Building 24, Victoria Hospital is not taking additional appointments today due to a "building issue."
According to a social media post by LHSC, if you already had an appointment booked for Tuesday, the appointment will be relocated to Building 14 at Victoria Hospital, 800 Commissioners Rd. east.
If you are in need of a COVID assessment, LHSC advises the public use the provincial website to check for a location near you.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Five things to know as the Emergencies Act public inquiry gets underway
The inquiry into the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests last winter will start public hearings on Thursday.
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
Kitchener
-
Fire erupts at Kitchener encampment
A fire at an encampment in Kitchener has caused a large emergency response.
-
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
-
Kitchener man charged after portable toilets set on fire
A Kitchener man has been arrested and charged after a pair of portable toilets were set on fire Monday.
Windsor
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Alleged shoplifter at Leamington business faces charges
Essex County OPP say a 30-year-old man is facing charges after stealing merchandise from a store in Leamington.
-
Fire Prevention Week events and activities in Windsor-Essex
Fire departments in Windsor and Essex County are hosting a variety of events and activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
Barrie
-
Dog that attacked Barrie, Ont. woman quarantined at rescue centre
The family of a Barrie, Ont., woman attacked on her front lawn by a dog says the animal is now being held at a rescue centre in Owen Sound for a 10-day mandatory rabies quarantine.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's family pleads for answers 9 months after her disappearance
It has been 172 agonizing days for the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri since she was allegedly dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., leaving her loved ones questioning whether they will ever see her alive again.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Inmate at Ontario's Beaver Creek Institution prison dies after 31 years in prison
Officials say an inmate at the Beaver Creek Institution federal prison in Gravenhurst, Ont., has died after more than 31 years in custody.
-
Woman charged in fatal crash west of Sudbury was impaired, police say
A 40-year-old northern Ontario woman is facing several charges, including drunk driving, after the car she was driving hit a tree killing one man and seriously injuring another passenger.
-
Police say impaired driver in Timmins had stolen vehicle, caught with contraband cannabis, tobacco
A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired. In addition, the Timmins Police Service said contraband cigarettes and cannabis were found in the van.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle blaze at St. Luke's Anglican Church
Firefighters were called to St. Luke’s Anglican Church at the corner of Somerset Street West and Bell Street North at around 9:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa man convicted on numerous sex offences deemed dangerous offender
An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to 44 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography involving young boys between 2004 and 2019, will be designated a dangerous offender, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
What is a school board trustee and why should I vote for them during the municipal elections?
Here's what you need to know about voting for school board trustee in the Ontario municipal elections.
-
More than 500 stunt driving charges laid in Peel Region in less than six months
More than 500 stunt driving charges were laid in Peel Region in the last five months.
Montreal
-
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
-
PQ leader wants to take seat in Quebec legislature without swearing oath to King
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon asked the National Assembly Tuesday to let him take the oath of office on Oct. 21 to Quebecers only, and not to the King of England.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | 3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
-
Mounties who took photo with 'Freedom Fighters' were responding to noise complaint: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says two officers who took a photo with group members at a "Freedom Fighters" event in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County over the weekend were responding to a noise complaint.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
-
Two mayoral candidates release costed platforms; Ouellette discusses homelessness on campaign trail
Two of the candidates running for Mayor of Winnipeg released their fully costed platforms on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Blink-182 reunites for new album, tour with Alberta stops
One of the most iconic pop punk bands of the late 90s and early 2000s is back together and headed for Edmonton and Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Blink-182 reunites for new album, tour with Alberta stops
One of the most iconic pop punk bands of the late 90s and early 2000s is back together and headed for Edmonton and Calgary.
Vancouver
-
'Absolutely crazy': Vancouver butcher shop broken into twice in a week
The owner of a Vancouver butcher shop is calling on the city to take action after falling victim to multiple break-ins in the span of just a week.
-
37 temperature records broken across B.C. over Thanksgiving long weekend
Six B.C. communities saw record-breaking heat on Thanksgiving Monday, bringing the total number of high-temperature records broken across the province over the long weekend to 37.
-
Mounties investigating after man who was banned by BC Ferries caught in disguise aboard vessel
Mounties on Quadra Island are investigating after a man who was banned from BC Ferries vessels was caught aboard a ferry wearing a disguise Sunday.