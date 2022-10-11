Disruption at LHSC COVID assessment centre

The COVID-19 clinical assessment centre at Building 24, Victoria Hospital is not taking additional appointments today due to a "building issue."

According to a social media post by LHSC, if you already had an appointment booked for Tuesday, the appointment will be relocated to Building 14 at Victoria Hospital, 800 Commissioners Rd. east.

If you are in need of a COVID assessment, LHSC advises the public use the provincial website to check for a location near you.