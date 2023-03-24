Did you see the northern lights on Thursday night?

A phenomenon reserved mostly for the Northwest Territories and the Prairie Provinces, the Northern Lights made a rare but dazzling appearance in southern Ontario on Thursday.

People took to social media to post photos of what they saw, from Grand Bend to the Guelph area.

According to The Weather Network, the lights were shining bright across the whole country due to a “blustery solar wind.”

