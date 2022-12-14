Did you catch the sunrise this morning?

People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning.

The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.

Several CTV News viewers sent in their snapshots of this morning’s sky, including Ann Stevens who captured some slow-motion video of waves crashing on the shore of Lake Erie in Port Stanley.

The sun will set at 4:51 p.m.

Check out the photo carousel below of viewer-submitted photos.