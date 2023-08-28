'Did a tree fall?': Londoners recall Sunday night earthquake
Measuring a 4.3 on the Richter Scale, a small earthquake rattled residents in southwestern Ontario on Sunday night.
According to Earthquakes Canada, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in St. Thomas, Ont. just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“It never occurred to me that it was an earthquake. I just thought, ‘Did a tree fall?’” said Carol Dyck, a London resident who felt the earthquake while watching TV in her basement.”
“I thought why is the ground shaking right now?” she added.
The earthquake was felt amongst some residents in southwestern Ontario, but Stephen Crane, research scientist with Natural Resources Canada said it was widely spread.
“We have gotten reports as far away as Ajax, Ontario and Orangeville as well,” he said.
The earthquake hit at a depth of five kilometres, and at approximately 62 kilometres east-northeast of Cleveland, OH, and 184 kilometres east-southeast of Detroit, Mich.
“When an earthquake does occur, if you start to feel the shaking, your immediate action should be to take personal protective action. Generally for most people it’s to drop, cover and hold on,” said Crane.
So far there have been no reported injuries, as Crane explained that magnitudes below five are less severe.
“To be honest I felt it...the earthquake at home yesterday in London on my second floor,” said Dr. Robert Shcherbakov, graduate chair and associate professor at Western University’s Department of Earth Sciences.
Shcherbakov explained that, “There was reported earthquakes south east in Ohio, and they are linked to hydraulic fracturing because they have some hydraulic fracturing operations,” which is a process used to recover oil and natural gas that is trapped in rock formations.
— With files from CTV News London's Tammy Heisel
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada considering stopgap plan to prevent baby formula shortages: documents
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
How to find budget-friendly flights using Google Flights’ new features
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 cattle dead after Wellington County barn fire, estimated damages in the millions
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
Large Cambridge encampment cleared
A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | Key moments in the Jeffrey Sloka case
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire
A South Windsor house fire that broke out in the basement of an Ouellette Avenue home Saturday is now being investigated as an arson.
-
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Amherstburg's Belle Vue House a step closer to restoration
The Town of Amherstburg is reviewing ideas by developers with plans for the Historic Belle Vue House.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seize evidence in deadly pedestrian crash
The accused in a deadly crash in Barrie last month appeared in court Monday as police gathered more evidence.
-
-
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
-
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Ottawa
-
Two people arrested and charged as climate protesters again stop traffic in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after a climate protest blocked traffic Monday morning on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, as the group continued to demand a national firefighting service to combat wildfires.
-
New Zealander running across Canada inspired by legacy of Terry Fox arrives in Ottawa
A New Zealand man who is running across Canada to raise money for cancer research has made it to the nation's capital.
-
No injuries reported in Chesterton Drive fire
No one has been reported hurt after a two-alarm fire on Chesterton Drive in the Meadowlands area.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of Ejaz Choudry is seeking $2 million in damages in a lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
-
Large piece of debris crashes through windshield of car on Toronto highway
A driver was uninjured after flying debris crashed through their windshield while on a major highway in Toronto.
Montreal
-
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
1,829 teaching positions still to be filled in Quebec
On the eve of the start of the new school year for thousands of students, Education Minister Bernard Drainville points out that 1,829 teaching positions remain to be filled in the public school system.
Atlantic
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charges following fatal crash: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death following a pickup truck rollover on Saturday.
-
Manitoba NDP promises to replace emergency departments closed by Tories in 2017
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to build three new emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals, to replace ones closed by the Progressive Conservative government.
Calgary
-
Calgary kid to be featured in NYC's Times Square for Down Syndrome campaign
Four-year-old Calgarian Kolby Swanson will soon have his smiling face appear above the crowds in New York City's Times Square as part of an awareness campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society.
-
Say 'goodbye' to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary
Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Aug. 30, 2023.
-
Woman out for a run 'randomly targeted' by alleged voyeur: Lethbridge police
A 37-year-old Lethbrige man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly followed a stranger while she was out for a run.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court orders
A violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
Vancouver
-
189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials
Eight properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.
-
B.C.'s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality
Producers in B.C. are still trying to get a clear picture of the damages wrought by the ongoing fires in the province. But what they do know is that extreme weather-related events have been intensifying in recent years - and many farmers are growing increasingly anxious.
-
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.