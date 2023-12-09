LONDON
London

Despite cloudy conditions, record-breaking temperatures possible in London, Ont. region Saturday

Dark storm clouds are seen over London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Cathy Pollak) Dark storm clouds are seen over London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from July 2023. (Source: Cathy Pollak)

It’s a cloudy Saturday in the Forest City with showers likely in the afternoon and winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

London, Ont. might experience record-breaking temperatures, with a high of 14 degrees possible on Saturday. The record temperature for Dec. 9 was set in 1946 at 12.2 degrees.

Saturday night will remain cloudy with periods of rain expected overnight and a low of plus 2.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow squalls or flurries. High zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News