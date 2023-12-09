Despite cloudy conditions, record-breaking temperatures possible in London, Ont. region Saturday

It’s a cloudy Saturday in the Forest City with showers likely in the afternoon and winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

London, Ont. might experience record-breaking temperatures, with a high of 14 degrees possible on Saturday. The record temperature for Dec. 9 was set in 1946 at 12.2 degrees.

Saturday night will remain cloudy with periods of rain expected overnight and a low of plus 2.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow squalls or flurries. High zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.