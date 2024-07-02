LONDON
London

    • Delays on Highway 401 following collision involving motorcycle

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Highway 401 is down to one lane between Elgin Road and Dorchester Road following a collision in the westbound lanes.

    A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to West Region OPP.

    Police continue to investigate. Updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News