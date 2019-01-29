Featured
Deer rescued from Western building
A deer trapped in a building at Western University in London, Ont. is seen in this image taken Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Chuck Dickson / Facebook)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 8:47AM EST
A deer that crashed through an office window of a building at Western University was successfully rescued over the weekend.
Officials with Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre coordinated the rescue after the doe crashed through a window at Saugeen Maitland.
Her legs were not injured but she was unable to walk on the slippery floor surface.
They got her out by slowly dragging her across the floor. Once outside she ran away.
In a separate incident, Norfolk OPP were called on to assist after a deer crashed into a Port Dover home.
In a Tweet shared on Monday, police say the deer jumped in through a window, leading some to speculate it was looking for a warm place to ride out the storm.
OHH DEER- homeowner comes home only to find that a deer jumped through a window. #NorfolkOPP assisted an animal removal service in removing the #deer from the home. @ONresources ^es pic.twitter.com/V50LTsiyfF— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 28, 2019