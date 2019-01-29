

CTV London





A deer that crashed through an office window of a building at Western University was successfully rescued over the weekend.

Officials with Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre coordinated the rescue after the doe crashed through a window at Saugeen Maitland.

Her legs were not injured but she was unable to walk on the slippery floor surface.

They got her out by slowly dragging her across the floor. Once outside she ran away.

In a separate incident, Norfolk OPP were called on to assist after a deer crashed into a Port Dover home.

In a Tweet shared on Monday, police say the deer jumped in through a window, leading some to speculate it was looking for a warm place to ride out the storm.