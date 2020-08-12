LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say a collision near Owen Sound Tuesday night has turned fatal.

OPP received a report of a collision between a vehicle and transport truck at the intersection of Bruce County Road 10 and Concession 6 in Arran Township.

The driver, who was extricated from the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was pronounce deceased on scene, and has since been identified as 27-year-old Preeti Phatak of Scarborough, Ont.

The transport driver did not report any injuries.

Although Bruce County Road 10 was closed to traffic, it has since been reopened.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.