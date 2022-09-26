Deceased identified in Sunday morning hit and run

OPP continue to investigate after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of a pedestrian early Sunday morning, and police have since identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Hamilton.

According to a press release from Brant County OPP, at approximately 1:21 a.m. on Sunday, police and EMS responded to an address on Muir Road North, east of Woodstock, Ont. for a report of an individual laying in the road.

Police say that it was soon determined a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The individual suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has since been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Lee Taylor of Hamilton.

The vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene of the collision, and police are encouraging the driver to contact law enforcement.

Police say the vehicle in question is a Ford pickup truck with damage to the front right corner and is missing its passenger side mirror.

Investigators ask anyone that may have been travelling through the area of Muir Road North between Concession Road and Third Concession Road between 12:00 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if they saw anything suspicious.

Residents in the area are also asked to look at their surveillance footage to see if they captured the pedestrian or vehicle in question.

The investigation continues.