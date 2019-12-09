Deceased identified in double-fatal crash near Chesley
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 11:31AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP have released the names of two people who died in a crash on Thursday in Arran-Elderslie Township.
Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Grey Road 10 around 1:30 p.m.
Investigators say a northbound car lost traction and was skidding along the road when it was struck by a southbound cargo van.
The driver of the car, 46-year-old Mark Gatt of Clifford, and a passenger, 46-year-old Sarah Irvine of Hanover, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the cargo van was treated in hospital for minor injuries.