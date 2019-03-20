

Sean Irvince, CTV London





It’s a tale Londoners can relate to.

In Sarnia, the community of Bright’s Grove seems divided over the remains of an old bridge.

The Cull Drain Bridge once spanned Old Lakeshore Road, but was dismantled four years ago after structural concerns arose.

The historic steel structure was then placed in Mike Weir Park.

It’s still there today.

That’s why many, including ratepayer Ken Swirsky, says it should go - period.

“I question the beauty of this. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

Citing the money already spent to move it, and the costs to either restore it in place, or put it back where it was (as part of a new bridge structure), Swirsky and Sarnia Councillor Bill Dennis want answers from city staff.

But those who started a group to spare what’s left of the Cull Drain Bridge four years ago are ready for another fight.

One group member, Steve Loxton, tells CTV News the history of the bridge alone should be enough to save it.

“This was built by Sarnia Bridge Company and they went on to build the Bluewater Bridge, and because it was closed in the 1950s, it's completely original."

The issue goes to Sarnia city council next week, when Dennis will ask city staff for a full report.

In the meanwhile, the bridge sits in the park, a potential threat for children, and an attraction to vandals, Dennis says.