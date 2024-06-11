Suspicious death investigation underway in west London

Police are investigating a suspicious death in west London.

Emergency crews were called to Reynolds Road near Commissioners Road West around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

London, Ont. police investigation on Reynolds Road on June 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)

The LPS forensics team is part of the investigation.

Police have since cleared the scene.

More to come