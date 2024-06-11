Suspicious death investigation underway in west London
Police are investigating a suspicious death in west London.
Emergency crews were called to Reynolds Road near Commissioners Road West around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One person was taken to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
London, Ont. police investigation on Reynolds Road on June 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)
The LPS forensics team is part of the investigation.
Police have since cleared the scene.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
BREAKING Malawi's vice president and 9 others have died in a plane crash, the president says
Malawi's vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country's president said Tuesday.
Younger homeowners more likely to be financially stressed: survey
Roughly six in 10 Canadians with a mortgage are financially stressed, with younger homeowners more likely to be under pressure.
Chinese police say a suspect is in custody in the stabbing of 4 U.S. college instructors
Chinese police have detained a suspect in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa's Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin, officials said Tuesday.
Not all plant-based foods are equal. This type can raise the risk of heart attack and early death
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Pharmacists look to Alberta's 'gold standard' model in increasing their prescribing powers across Canada
The Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is ramping up efforts to increase the number of medical conditions pharmacists can treat, in what it says is an effort to help ease the pressures of an overburdened healthcare system.
Jurors will resume deliberations in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter
Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun President Joe Biden's son bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.
U.S. lifts ban on sending weapons to a controversial Ukrainian military unit
The U.S. has lifted a ban on providing American weapons and training to a controversial Ukrainian military unit that was key to the defence of the major port city of Mariupol, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken welcomes UN vote in favour of Gaza ceasefire plan and again calls on Hamas to accept it
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the UN Security Council's vote in favour of a U.S.-backed proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release made it "as clear as it possibly could be" that the world supports the plan, as he again called on Hamas to accept it.
Kitchener
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
Windsor
6 people sent to hospital after serious two-vehicle crash on Queens Line
Chatham-Kent police say six people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Queens Line Monday night.
Windsor sees high job growth, highest unemployment
Statistics Canada released its monthly labour force report for May, showing an interesting contrast in the Windsor area.
Here comes sunshine! Windsor-Essex forecast looking nice Tuesday
A beautiful day is in store for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday with lots of blue skies and bright sunshine.
Barrie
Boardroom shuffle at RVH
RVH's Annual General Meeting sees new boardroom faces and new titles for some.
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Natural Resources Minister makes big announcements on mining in Sudbury
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson had a busy day in Sudbury with two funding announcements and a big shift to the critical minerals list with the addition of three more.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ottawa
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Meet Ottawa's new 'night mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Ottawa drunk driver caught riding e-bike on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired driver who was caught travelling on an electric-powered motorbike on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Budget constraints remain as OCDSB approves $1.3 billion budget for 2024-25
Ottawa's largest school board says it will spend nearly $1.2 billion on operations next school year and more than $127 million to improve schools and build new ones next school year.
Toronto
QEW closed in Mississauga after dump truck hits overpass: OPP
The QEW has been shut down in both directions this morning after a dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ontario law named in honour of teen killed by a soccer net requires them to be secured
The father of a 15-year-old Ontario boy who was killed by a 200-pound soccer net says he is honoured that a new provincial law is named for his son, though he would trade everything to be oblivious to the dangers of such nets and have his son back.
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Montreal
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
Possible run for Quebec Liberal leadership? Charles Milliard steps down from his position at FCCQ
Charles Milliard, seen by many as a Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leadership candidate, will step down as president and general manager of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) next month.
Atlantic
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Tuesday morning.
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
Winnipeg
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
How far your dollar will take you in Manitoba’s most popular cottage communities
In the afterglow of a red-hot pandemic real estate boom, just how far will your dollar take you in our province’s cottage real estate market? Four real estate experts weigh in.
Calgary
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Edmonton
Edmonton landfill waste carbon capture project inks deal with Canada Growth Fund
A company proposing to use carbon capture and storage technology to create clean electricity from landfill waste has become the second to secure a carbon price backstop contract through the Canada Growth Fund.
Vancouver
$3,000 in baseball gear stolen from New Westminster field: police
Police are looking for a large, steel storage box containing $3,000 worth of baseball gear they say was stolen from a New Westminster field earlier this year.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
The Last Word
The Last Word Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute
CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.