Death investigation underway in Tillsonburg: OPP

OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court for what’s being described as an “ongoing investigation" into a death.

Forensic Identification Units were investigating a creek in the area Wednesday morning.

A social media post from Oxford OPP indicated this was an ongoing investigation and updates would be provided.

Residents of the apartment building did not wish to appear on camera, but said K9 and tactical units arrived on the scene around 2 a.m.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to CTV News but did not want to be identified, he was sitting on his balcony at approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, when he saw flashlights coming down the trail.

“The one dude that was in front of the older guy. He said there's a trail here and he [came] down, he ran down the trail," he told CTV News.

Police were on scene approximately 15 to 20 minutes later, along with several ambulances.

“He came up from the water and he was sitting behind the ambulance and then they pulled her out and put her on the stretcher. I didn't see the whole thing but I knew there was a body. I don't know if it was male or female,” the witness said.

“It was just they pulled her out in the stretcher then they put her in the ambulance and he was very, very upset, very upset,” he added.

This information has not been confirmed by police.

As of 4:23 p.m., OPP are asking the public to continue to avoid the area for the investigation.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV's Marek Sutherland