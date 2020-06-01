LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is cancelling existing Summer Day Camp programming due to the current restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.

Families enrolled in camp programs will be notified and will receive a refund.

As the Middlesex-London Health Unit monitors the current situation, a modified summer day camp program will be offered when possible.

Recreation Guide and Seniors Satelite programs are suspended throughout the month of June.

June PA Day camps and leadership programming through the City of London are cancelled for June. Registrants will automatically be refunded.

Membership terms at Community and Seniors' Centres, Seniors Satelites, pools and Storybook Gardens are being extended based on the number of days that they are closed.

Rentals are being cancelled with no new requests being accepted for Community and Seniors' Centres until further notice.

All field bookings have been cancelled for City sports fields with no new bookings being permitted at this time.