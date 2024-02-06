Datars Bere returning to London as next city manager

There were lots of hugs from members of Civic Administration as a familiar face returned to London City Hall to take over the reigns.

On Tuesday, Sandra Datars Bere was announced as London’s new city manager, beginning May 6, 2024.

“I’m happy to be back,” she said during a brief introduction. “I can’t be more excited to have the opportunity to come back to the city of London, to my home community, to work with you as council members.”

Datars Bere has over 20 years of municipal public sector experience, including seven years leading the housing and social services department from 2013 to 2020.

“My good colleague and long-time friend Lynne [Livingstone] has done great work leading you over the last number of years, and I am looking forward to continuing that work,” she added.

Council began its search for a new city manager after Lynne Livingstone announced her retirement late last year.

“I’m very proud, with the support of council, to announce that our selection was unanimous,” said Mayor Josh Morgan.

He described her experience in the health and homelessness sector as invaluable.

In 2020, Datars Bere left London to become the CAO of Bruce County.

Currently, she is the city manager of St. Thomas.

In a news release, St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston states that a recruitment process will be launched to find a successor to Datars Bere.

Mayor Preston writing, “On behalf of ciity council, city staff, and the community, I want to thank Sandra for her public service and guiding leadership in support of the city."