Dash cam footage captures meteor streak across London, Ont. sky

A London resident observed an out of this world sight while driving home last week, with his dash cam capturing a fireball streaking across the night sky.

Camilo Uriza was driving home on Gammage Street heading south towards Oxford Street on Dec. 1 when his dash cam picked up what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the London sky.

Officials at Western University said the space rock was on their radar that night and that it likely landed somewhere in Pennsylvania,

Uriza said he was astounded by what he had seen.

“Well, it was impressive. It was a really big and bright object in the sky that you cannot see every single day,” he explained. “It was amazing so I showed it to my wife and my family.”

Last month, Western’s All Sky Camera Network and other international researchers captured a large fireball streak across southern Ontario. Western said the meteor likely dropped meteorites in the Niagara region before coming to an end 20 kilometers north of Vineland.

— With files from CTV News London's Ashley Hyshka