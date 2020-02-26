Damage extensive following west London house fire
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:35AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:50AM EST
Aerial ladder used to battle fire on Carol Street.
LONDON, ONT -- London firefighters were called to home in west London Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.
Two people were able to escape the fire on Carol Street, and no injuries have been reported.
When crews arrived on scene flames and smoke could be seen coming from the windows.
An aerial ladder was used by firefighters while attacking the blaze.
A fire prevention investigator was called in to assess the damage and determine a cause.
Damages are set at $100,000.
RELATED IMAGES