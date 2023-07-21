Cyclists raise $100K to build Habitat for Humanity homes

For the 29th year in a row, cyclists from Winnipeg, Man. are cycling across parts of North America to raise money to build homes back in Manitoba.

“We’ve been blessed by good weather, in spite of the forecast. We are blessed for our trail boss who is working out our routes for us, because there have been surprises along the way, and our support crew. They take care of us, so it’s been really good so far,” said cyclist Marc Fouillard.

This year’s Cycle of Hope left Manitoulin Island on July 19, and will end in Niagara Falls on July 26. In total, 27 cyclists and 10 support crew are tackling this year’s version of the fundraiser that’s raised over $3.5 million for Habitat for Humanity since 1994.

“Everyone deserves a really great place to live and safe place to live. So, this is an opportunity for families that have a bit lower income to actually get a home with a mortgage, under our model, and improve their lives,” said Brett Bourne, Cycle of Hope organizer.

Cycle of Hope riders, as seen in Lucknow, Ont. on July 21, 2023, travel through Huron and Bruce County as they cross Ontario to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The riders are about halfway through their 800 kilometre cycling journey. Many of them are long-time participants.

“In 1990, our church built a home for Habitat. Then in 1993, I sat beside Jimmy Carter at a luncheon because we were raising money to fundraise, and he came to Winnipeg to build homes. I started riding in 2009, and I’ve been riding ever since,” said 80-year-old rider, Henry Thiessen.

Helping the riders along the way are local Habitat for Humanity groups who are hoping the Cycle of Hope awareness rubs off in their respective regions of Ontario.

In Huron County, 17 Habitat homes have been built since 2005.

Cycle of Hope riders, as seen in Lucknow, Ont. on July 21, 2023, travel through Huron and Bruce County as they cross Ontario to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“We just handed the keys to a family for a house in Hensall, and we’re actually talking to a family about building here in Lucknow, too,” said Habitat Huron Board Chair, Bill Mcauslan.

The Cycle of Hope fundraising tour ends in Exeter, Ont. on Friday as they make their way to Niagara Falls for July 26.

You can follow along on their website.