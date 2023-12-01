Cyclist transported to trauma unit after early morning collision

A cyclist was taken to the trauma unit of the LHSC’s Victoria Campus after a collision with a vehicle.

The crash happened on Wharncliffe Road south in front of the London Children’s Museum around 5 a.m.

Wharncliffe Road was closed in both directions from Riverside Drive to Becher Street as police investigated.

According to police, the driver remained on scene and the vehicle was pulled over on nearby Riverview Avenue.

The Chevy SUV had damage to the right-front bumper and fender.

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries isn’t known at this time.

Whancliffe Road south was closed from Riverside Drive to Becher Street while police investigated a crash involving a cyclist. Dec. 1, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)