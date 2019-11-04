Featured
Cyclist injured in crash on Adelaide Street
A vehicle and a bike remain at the scene while police investigate a collision in London, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 8:58AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 10:06AM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- A cyclist is recovering in hospital following a crash early Monday morning near the city’s core.
Police received a call about a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Adelaide Street and King Street.
Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Adelaide Street south was closed Monday morning while investigators pieced together what happened.
More information is expected once the investigation is complete.