LONDON, Ont. -- A cyclist is recovering in hospital following a crash early Monday morning near the city’s core.

Police received a call about a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Adelaide Street and King Street.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Adelaide Street south was closed Monday morning while investigators pieced together what happened.

More information is expected once the investigation is complete.