LONDON
London

    • Crossing the street a little 'out of reach' in Old East Village

    A London woman has generated some buzz on social media after a post on Facebook from an Old East Village neighbourhood.

    Susan Pedersen posted an image from the intersection of Dundas and Ontario streets, where a pedestrian call button is a little out of reach.

    But when Pedersen made the post, another person commented underneath with a similar photo of a pedestrian call button she spotted at Rectory and King streets that’s also too high for the average person to reach.

    The City of London commented underneath the Facebook thread apologizing, saying it will be fixed immediately, adding the resident’s patience and sense of humour was appreciated.

