SARNIA, ONT. -- Just a day into the third stage of the province’s economic reopening plan, and border towns are now eyeing the return of American customers.

“It’s just optimism. It’s opening one more door to the optimism of going back to normal, whatever that new normal is. We’re looking forward to it,” says Andrea Proia, co-owner of Maran Fashions in Sarnia.

Mike Bradley, the mayor of the city says he's hearing something different, “Is it the right time? I don’t sense that in the community.”

Bradley has been vocal in his desire for the border to remain closed, but he says if done safely he and other border mayors will be on board.

“The issue that the Ontario border mayors, including myself, have been pursuing for months now with the federal government is; show us the plan, show us the timing, show us the threshold. What is the vaccination rate on both sides. So at least we’re starting to see that emerge.”

Despite suffering for the better part of 17 months, businesses are hoping safety is being taken into consideration with any easing of restrictions

“We’re hoping everyone will be vaccinated, and hopefully open up and things will get back to normal,” says Merisa Proia.

That's something echoed by Bradley, who says he’s pushing for more transparency from the federal government.

“If there’s a clear plan, and people have to be doubly vaccinated on both sides, I think that’s workable.”

Speculation is the border restrictions could be relaxed by mid-August, allowing travel between Ontario and the neighbouring states at that time.