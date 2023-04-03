Critical injuries after single-vehicle crash
A Delhi man is in hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Malahide.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday on Talbot Line east of Rogers Road.
According to police, a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a fence.
The 33-year-old driver was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A section of Talbot Line was closed temporarily to allow police to investigate the scene.
There is no word on how the crash happened or if charges will be laid.
