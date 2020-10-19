LONDON, ONT. -- Ipsos has announced the winners for its 2020 Financial Service Excellence Awards.

The annual program recognizes Canadian financial institutions for excellence in customer service.

This year, financial institutions adapted to respond to the new realities of interacting with their customers during COVID-19.

“As we tracked financial institution responses to these changes we were pleased to see an overall positive response from Canadians about how their banks have handled the crisis,” said Lesley Haibach, SVP and Leader of Ipsos’ Customer Experience practice, in a statement.

Canada’s Credit Unions received seven awards in total including the overall Customer Service Excellence Award for the 16th consecutive year, reflecting the continuing high levels of service provided to their member bases.

“We are still learning great deal through all of this and are grateful to our Libro owners who were not only patient while we adjusted and readjusted how we support them but have continued to believe and trust in the financial advice and service we have provided for 16 years,” said Steve Bolton, president and CEO of Libro Credit Union.

Among the 'Big 5' banks, RBC Royal Bank received the overall Customer Service Excellence award, capping a year in which the bank received 10 awards in total, either shared or solo.

The awards were based on the combined results of more than 48,000 completed surveys.