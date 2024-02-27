LONDON
London

    • Crash knocks out power for several hours in Aylmer

    An Aylmer police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Aylmer police/Facebook) An Aylmer police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Aylmer police/Facebook)
    Power has been restored and roadways reopened following a crash Aylmer on Monday evening.

    The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street.

    South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole

    There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

    Police said updates on the ongoing collision investigation will be provided once available. 

    

