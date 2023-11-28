Crash involving school bus in Huron County

One student has ben taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. just south of Bluevale on Clyde Line near Cardiff Road when a school bus left the roadway due to poor weather and entered a ditch, before colliding with a private driveway.

In a statement to CTV News London, Huron County OPP said one student was airlifted to London with non-life threatening injuries, whilw two other students were transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver was also transported to a local hospital for a pre-existing condition as a precaution.

According to the Avon Maitland District School Board, "A bus that was transporting seven students to Maitland River Elementary School was involved in an incident this morning. Some of the students are receiving medical attention. AMDSB staff are supporting impacted families and students and the investigation as needed."

The Bluevale area received upwards of 20 cm of snow overnight and Clyde Line was snow packed with slippery sections at the time of the collision.

School buses were cancelled in parts of Bruce County this morning as a result of the weather.

No school buses were cancelled in Huron County.

A section of Clyde Line is closed for investigation, but according to OPP will reopen soon.

One person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a crash in Huron County involving a school bus. Nov. 28, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)