LONDON
London

    • Crash closes section of 401 in London, Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police) The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    Lane 1 of Highway 401 in London, Ont. is closed between William Shores Memorial Bridge and Veterans Memorial Parkway following a vehicle collision.

    OPP are on scene to investigate.

    No further details are available at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News