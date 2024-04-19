Crash causes power outage in St. Thomas

LONDON
    Several road closures are in place in St. Thomas after a vehicle struck a hydro pole overnight.

    According to police, there was “significant damage” to the hydro pole, causing a power outage to the surrounding areas.

    The public is being asked to avoid the areas of Rose Street and Wellington Street.

    The area is expected to be closed until about 12 p.m.

