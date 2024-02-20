Cowan extends streak in Knights’ Family Day matinee game
The London Knights beat the Windsor Spitfires at Budweiser Gardens Monday.
Easton Cowan scored the second goal of the night for the Knights. He currently has a 24-game point streak, passing former Knight and current Toronto Maple Leafs’ player Mitch Marner’s streak.
Cowan now has the second longest streak in the team’s history.
The final score was 7-2 in favour of the Knights.
London takes on Kingston Friday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-over-year in January, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday morning, following a 3.4 per cent gain in December.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin to release her son's body so she can bury him with dignity
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed Tuesday to President Vladimir Putin to intervene and turn her son's body over to her so she can bury him with dignity.
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Kitchener
Man shot and killed by police in Kitchener
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a Waterloo regional police officer fatally shot a 31-year-old man in Kitchener.
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Windsor
Five displaced, 150K in damage after Logan Avenue fire
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire broke out at a home on Logan Avenue Monday afternoon.
'Spirits are high' among striking Jamieson Laboratories workers on day 19 of strike
Nearing the three week mark of a strike at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont., workers are digging down as the labour unrest stretches on.
Ford looks to 'Get It Done' with omnibus bill as Ontario legislature returns
The Doug Ford government started rolling out its priorities over the last few weeks. Here's what we know:
Barrie
$1.26M family health team funding in the Parry Sound-Muskoka region announced
More than $1M boost to help thousands get proper health care in Muskoka region.
Side-by-side ATV taken from farmer's Southgate land
A side-by-side ATV was taken from a farmer's property in Southgate Township Friday.
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
Ottawa
Here’s how long it takes to save up for a down payment in Ottawa if you’re single
It would take five months for a single person earning the average income and living in Ottawa to save the down payment to buy a condominium in the capital, according to a report by ZOOCASA.
2 Ottawa drivers caught speeding on Highway 417 with one going 231km/h facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Toronto
$100K worth of magic mushrooms seized after 3 Hamilton dispensaries shut down, police say
Hamilton police say three dispensaries selling magic mushrooms were shut down last week after officers seized more than $100,000 worth of illicit Psilocybin products.
Montreal
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
4 charged with allegedly assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion: N.B. RCMP
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
Surgery saves N.S. bobcat caught in snare
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Nova Scotia has saved a bobcat that got trapped in a snare last week.
Winnipeg
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
Calgary
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Edmonton
2 shot at by pair of people in southeast Edmonton: police
Two people were shot in Mill Woods Monday evening.
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
Vancouver
Prime Minister in Vancouver Tuesday to make housing announcement alongside Eby, Sim
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver today, set to make a housing-related announcement alongside Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim.
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.