Cowan extends point streak as Knights take on Kitchener
Easton Cowan has extended his Ontario Hockey League point streak to 32 games for the London Knights.
The Mt. Brydges, Ont. native assisted on first period goals by Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk in Saturday's matinee with Kitchener.
Drafted in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL, Cowan has now surpassed other point streak leaders including Jordan Kyrou from Sarnia, Alex DeBrincat from Erie and Brett MacLean from Oshawa.
One more point in London's next game against Erie on Wednesday would tie the Knights record at 33 with former Knight, Dave Gilmore.
Current Montreal Canadianes Assistant Coach Trevor Letowski put together a 34-game point stream with the Sarnia Sting in the 1996-97 season and current Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler is the record holder with points in 41 games straight with the Spits in the 1994-95 season.
