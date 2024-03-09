LONDON
London

    • Cowan extends point streak as Knights take on Kitchener

    Easton Cowan of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images) Easton Cowan of the London Knights. (Source: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)
    Share

    Easton Cowan has extended his Ontario Hockey League point streak to 32 games for the London Knights.

    The Mt. Brydges, Ont. native assisted on first period goals by Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk in Saturday's matinee with Kitchener.

    Drafted in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL, Cowan has now surpassed other point streak leaders including Jordan Kyrou from Sarnia, Alex DeBrincat from Erie and Brett MacLean from Oshawa.

    One more point in London's next game against Erie on Wednesday would tie the Knights record at 33 with former Knight, Dave Gilmore.

    Current Montreal Canadianes Assistant Coach Trevor Letowski put together a 34-game point stream with the Sarnia Sting in the 1996-97 season and current Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler is the record holder with points in 41 games straight with the Spits in the 1994-95 season.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News