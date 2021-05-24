LONDON, ONT. -- Residents needing a COVID-19 test in Middlesex-London will be able to get one Victoria Day Monday.

London's two COVID-19 Assessment Centres will be open with regular hours.

The Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre at 656 Elizabeth St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Oakridge Arena testing site at 825 Valetta St. will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Appointments are available to book online by clicking here.

Meanwhile, starting Tuesday, Middlesex County will be offering free rides to vaccine appointments through Voyago Transportation for low-income residents in the region who can't afford one.

To book a ride, click here or call 1-888-465-0783.

The province and the Middlesex-London Health Unit will not be providing updated COVID-19 statistics Monday but will resume Tuesday.