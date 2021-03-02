LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex-London Health Unit officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western University's Essex Hall residence.

Several students living on two floors of the building have tested positive since Saturday.

The health unit says there is no evidence the people who tested tested positive attended any parties or social gatherings.

As a precaution, the health unit has directed the school to isolate the other students living on the building’s two affected floors.

“While London and Middlesex County have recently been moved to the Orange level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework, it isn’t time for any of us to let our guards down,” says Dr. Chris Mackie with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“We know COVID-19 is still circulating and that we expect to see more of the Variants of Concern which can spread much more easily as we move closer to an expected third wave of the pandemic,” he adds.

Testing for the virus is available on campus for students.