COVID-19 outbreak at St. Marys Memorial Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Inpatient Unit after four patients and one team member tested positive at St. Marys Memorial Hospital.

Information has been sent to those affected by the outbreak.

As of Monday, the unit is closed until further notice.

"Our top priority is the safety of our patients and team members," says Andrew Williams, President and CEO. "We thank those adhering to our screening process, masking requirements and family and caregiver presence guidelines to help us prevent further spread of the virus within our hospital."

Information regarding this outbreak can be found on the HPHA website.