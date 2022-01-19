COVID-19 inpatients at LHSC decline slightly, no new deaths

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a small drop in the number of inpatients with COVID-19.

LHSC says it is caring for 161 inpatients with COVID-19, five fewer in the last 24 hours, while the number of patients in adult Critical Care held steady at 24. The number of inpatients at Children's Hospital has dropped below five, as has the number in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those in hospital, 87 are being treated for COVID-19 while another 74 are being treated for other medical needs but have also tested positive. Meanwhile the number of COVID-positive staff continues to decline, dropping to 311 from 374 on Tuesday.

There are active outbreaks in eight units at LHSC, including six at University and two at Victoria hospitals.

During a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer at LHSC, said it's a reflection of what's happening outside the hospital.

"As cases increase in the community this becomes reflected within our hospitals. In previous waves this led to a domino effect on more staff and patients getting COVID and thereby increasing the likelihood of outbreaks."

He added that many other hospitals are seeing increased outbreaks, largely as a result of the Omicron variant being so much more contagious, and every admitted patient is being tested.

At St. Joseph's Health Care 111 workers are positive, a slight decrease in the past 24 hours, along with 48 patients/residents.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 230 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday.

Middlesex-London now has 2,651 active cases and has seen a total of 26,773 cases, with 23,848 resolved, and 274 related deaths.

For the week ending Jan. 15, there were 7,441 COVID-19 PCR tests done in Middlesex-London, with 22.4 per cent testing positive. The number of tests has declined for two weeks, while positivity appears to be levelling off.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 86 new, 880 active, 9,386 total, 8,377 resolved, 129 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 33 new cases, 260 active, 5,049 total, 4,757 resolved, 27 deaths

Huron-Perth – 30 new, 1,298 active, 4,559 total, 3,182 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 46 new, 594 active, 7,999 total, 7,304 resolved, 101 deaths (two new)

Across the province, Ontario health officials are reporting 60 more deaths and 4,132 people in hospital.